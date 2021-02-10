Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.28

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $28.90. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 8,007 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

