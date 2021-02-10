Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$36.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

