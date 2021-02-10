Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.57. Support.com shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 196,954 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Support.com stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Support.com worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

