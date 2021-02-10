Suretly Price Hits $0.16 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $37,005.42 and approximately $1,764.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.