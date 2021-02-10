Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Surmodics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,107. The firm has a market cap of $721.18 million, a P/E ratio of 658.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

