Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.12. 1,106,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,380,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,514,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

