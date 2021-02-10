Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $32,436.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

