Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

SWMAY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 28,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,666. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

