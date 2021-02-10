Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Synopsys stock opened at $278.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

