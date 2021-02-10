Syverson Strege & Co Acquires Shares of 374 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

