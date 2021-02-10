Syverson Strege & Co Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.