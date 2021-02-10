Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $37,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

XEL opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

