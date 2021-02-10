T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $142.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,767,000 after acquiring an additional 335,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 646.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

