Taitron Components Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

