Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $213.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.69.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,230,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

