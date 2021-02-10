Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.27–0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.14 million.Talend also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 524,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

