Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

