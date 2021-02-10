Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.88

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 584836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$538.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38.

In other news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,427,903.82. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Insiders sold a total of 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536 in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

