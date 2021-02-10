TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.50. The stock has a market cap of C$51.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

