TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,937 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Total by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.