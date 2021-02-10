TCW Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Insiders have sold a total of 127,468 shares of company stock worth $11,716,646 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

