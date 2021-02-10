TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.40% of The New Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The New Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The New Home during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The New Home by 149,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.65. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The New Home Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

