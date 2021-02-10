TD Securities Raises Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $18.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s previous close.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

