Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $100.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.72 million to $101.70 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $101.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $372.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $374.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.50 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS remained flat at $$7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,428. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

