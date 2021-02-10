Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

TELNY stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

