Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) recently:

2/2/2021 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/1/2021 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2021 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – Telia Company AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.