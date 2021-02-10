Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 28,360 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$40.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.15 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

