Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.52-4.81 EPS.

NYSE:THC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,989. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.22.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

