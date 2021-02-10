Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Down 12.9%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.80. Approximately 7,030,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,587,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teradata by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,668,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

