Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,190,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

