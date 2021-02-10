Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,604. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

