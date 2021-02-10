TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$109.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.54.

Shares of TFII opened at C$100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$100.08.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

