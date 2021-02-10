TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. 45,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $78.77.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

