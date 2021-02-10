TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $79.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 1168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.