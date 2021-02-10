The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.