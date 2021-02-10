The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.56

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of -384.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.