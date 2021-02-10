The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

BPRN opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

