The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 29,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

