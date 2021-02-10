The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

