The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,740,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,622 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $205,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 579,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

