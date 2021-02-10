The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $312.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.65.

NYSE EL opened at $279.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $284.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

