The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GT stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 312,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,935. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

