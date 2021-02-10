The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

