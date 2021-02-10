The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

