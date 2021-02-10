The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 124,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

