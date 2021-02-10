The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

