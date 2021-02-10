The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.60 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPFG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.50 ($2.55). 19,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £50.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

