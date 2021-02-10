The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TRIG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,391,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,751. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.79 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.59.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

