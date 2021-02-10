The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.