The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

